Susan Passmore, 70, of Turner Falls, MA, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 18, 1949 to Elmer and Mary Londergan Ellsworth.
A graduate of PHS, she worked as a clerk for Eaton Paper Company for 25 years and also worked for Bradlees Dept. Store, Price Chopper and Green Mountain Race Track.
Mrs. Passmore leaves behind her son Kevin Marshall of Worcester, MA; three step-grandchildren, and her brother, Peter Ellsworth; as well as her niece, Maryellen Richardson and nephew, Richard Wilcox. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Marshall.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Passmore will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019