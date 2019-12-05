Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Passmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Passmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Passmore Obituary
Susan Passmore, 70, of Turner Falls, MA, passed away December 1, 2019. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 18, 1949 to Elmer and Mary Londergan Ellsworth.

A graduate of PHS, she worked as a clerk for Eaton Paper Company for 25 years and also worked for Bradlees Dept. Store, Price Chopper and Green Mountain Race Track.

Mrs. Passmore leaves behind her son Kevin Marshall of Worcester, MA; three step-grandchildren, and her brother, Peter Ellsworth; as well as her niece, Maryellen Richardson and nephew, Richard Wilcox. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Marshall.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Passmore will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -