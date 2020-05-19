Sue was both a dear friend as well as a co-worker at Tower Hill.
We sat across from each other for many years and she made both the world and the workplace a kinder, gentler environment for not only me but a lot of others.
She created beautiful delicate lacy Christmas ornaments out of paper cutting (only one of her many talents) and I'm happy to say I think of her every time I bring mine out. I can't even begin to imagine the patience that was necessary to produce these lovely objects, but I will always treasure mine !
My thoughts and prayers to Rob and her whole family . I know she will be greatly missed.
Susan R. Southard, 72, beloved partner of "Rob" Cowles, and a long-time resident of Princeton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlborough. Born in Pittsfield, and raised in Hancock, MA, she was the oldest daughter of the late James and Marjorie (Whitman) Southard.
She was a 1966 graduate of New Lebanon Central High School in New York and went on to further her career at the Franklin School of Science & Arts in Philadelphia, PA. She began her career as a medical secretary in 1968 and the following year she took a position as a secretary-stenographer for the Management and Procedures Branch of the U.S. Air Force in Misawa, Japan. Upon her return home, she continued her secretarial career in the medical field, and later branched out to work for the City of Princeton at the Princeton Town Hall and in the education department of the Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, MA.
She was a talented artist and created beautiful stenciled products. In 1985 she started her own business and organized home parties for the retail sale of her products as well as those of other local artists. In addition to arts and crafts, Sue also enjoyed gardening and baking in her spare time.
Sue was the linchpin of a large extended and loving family and an extensive community of friends. As the eldest child, she orchestrated multiple family events at the beautiful home she created in Princeton as well as at the family homestead in Hancock. She remembered and celebrated everyone's special days, served as a problem-solver in chief on an as-needed basis, and embodied community spirit and connection.
Sue will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son, Ethan Marcello and his wife, Meghan of Morrisville, NC; her partner of 19 years, Rob Cowles of Princeton; a sister, Nancy Bryson and her husband, John of Washington, DC; three brothers, James Southard and his wife, Debi of Hancock, MA; Christopher Southard and his wife, Selene of Malden Bridge, NY and Bruce Southard and his wife, Casey of Las Vegas, NV; two granddaughters, Mia and Sophie; many nieces and nephews, and so many friends with whom Sue maintained life long connections.
Relatives and friends will be invited to visit with Sue's family at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Visit: www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2020.