Sue was both a dear friend as well as a co-worker at Tower Hill.

We sat across from each other for many years and she made both the world and the workplace a kinder, gentler environment for not only me but a lot of others.

She created beautiful delicate lacy Christmas ornaments out of paper cutting (only one of her many talents) and I'm happy to say I think of her every time I bring mine out. I can't even begin to imagine the patience that was necessary to produce these lovely objects, but I will always treasure mine !

My thoughts and prayers to Rob and her whole family . I know she will be greatly missed.

Vera Wrenn