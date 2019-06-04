|
|
Susan (Cullen) Seymour, age 73, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a sudden illness.
Susan was born in Pittsfield on March 11, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Blanch (Euian) Cullen. Educated in the local schools, she graduated from Pittsfield High School and later went on to achieve her Bachelor's degree in education from the former North Adams State College. She worked as an English and U.S. History teacher for 48 years, having served at Pittsfield High School, Mohawk Trail High School, North Adams Middle School and the Aquarius School. Beyond that, she also tutored, showing her dedication to her students and anyone else she could help. Susan found great pride in her work, often working with those less fortunate.
She also found great satisfaction in genealogy, believing everyone should know their family heritage. This love stemmed from helping her son Aaron with a genealogy project in school, which she extended well beyond the requirements of the assignment.
Ms. Seymour is survived by her beloved children, Aaron Seymour and Amanda Garceau, Amanda's husband, Michael Feeley, and her 3 grandchildren, Owen and Aryianna Garceau, and Dawson Feeley. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and one nephew, and the hundreds of students to whom she dedicated her life. She was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Van Deusen, and her son in-law, Robert Garceau Jr.
Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to the in care of DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019