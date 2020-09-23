1/1
Susanne Marie LaBonte
1951 - 2020
Susanne Marie (Roberts) LaBonte, 68, of North Adams, MA died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in North Adams, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Conrad) Roberts. She attended schools in North Adams graduating from St. Joseph's High School with the Class of 1969. Susanne was a long time employee of Jarisch Box Company and was last employed at Walmart in North Adams. She enjoyed bowling, traveling to the beach and the casino, and bingo. She had a love for her cats.

Susanne married Robert William LaBonte on September 8, 1990. He died on July 27, 1994.

Survivors include her sister, Christine Kline and brother, Michael Roberts and his wife Patricia, both of North Adams. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Shane and Tyler Roberts, Sarah Kline and Kaitlyn Keil as well as grand nieces and nephews, Matthew, Emily, Lillian, Christopher, Collin and Finn and many friends.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Susanne LaBonte will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9-10a.m. at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, West Chapel, 521 West Main Street North Adams. A graveside service at Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, MA following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
