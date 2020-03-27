|
|
Suzanne Lee Pierce, 70, of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Dalton, MA on January 27, 1950, she was the daughter of Rosemary Gunning Crosier and the late William Crosier.
A 1967 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, she also was a 1971 graduate of Anna Maria College and a 1987 graduate of North Adams State, where she received her Master's Degree in Education.
Mrs. Pierce worked as a school teacher for 30 years, having worked as a math teacher at St. Mark's School in Pittsfield, Notre Dame School in Pittsfield and St. Joseph's School in North Adams, MA, retiring in 2001, due to a surgical injury.
She was an avid Facebooker, and enjoyed playing scrabble, shopping and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and St. Agnes Church.
She leaves behind her mother, Rosemary Crosier of Dalton; a son, Paul Pierce; a daughter, Jennifer M. Austin and husband Jason of West Falls, NY; two grandchildren, Seth and Dylan Austin; a brother, Michael Crosier and wife Barbara of Camden, DE. As well as many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Church at a later date to be announced. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Agnes Academy in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020