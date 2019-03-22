|
Six-year-old twin brothers, Sylas O. Stone and Kasper A. Stone, died at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, as a result of injuries suffered in an early-morning house fire.
Born on April 13, 2012, to Frank A. Stone and Krystal Parody, Sylas and Kasper were kindergarten students at Capeless Elementary School.
Remembered as very active boys who enjoyed everything, Sylas and Kasper were both very artistic and loved arts and crafts. They also enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, and animals.
Sylas and Kasper leave their mother and father, their sister, Akara Townsend; their maternal grandparents, Cassandra Parody of Pittsfield and Fred Parody of New York state; paternal grandparents, Janet & Garry Stone of Pittsfield; their maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Mary Ann Hatch; and paternal great-grandmother, Helen Parody; and many aunts, including Jillian Stone and Amber Parody; uncles, including Zachary Gardner; as well as many cousins and great aunts and uncles.
They were pre-deceased by their paternal great-grandparents, Alexander and Joan Pannetti.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Sylas and Kasper Stone will be held on SUNDAY, March 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, Pittsfield. Burial will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (Springfield) in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019