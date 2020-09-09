Sylvia Nancy Sanders, of Newark, New Jersey, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was 87.



She graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, New Jersey in 1951. She went on to Emory University and became a registered nurse; she later earned a master's degree from Adelphi University. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay.



Nancy is survived by her children Andrea and her husband Edward, Joseph and his wife Raneet and Leslie and her husband Howard; her stepchildren Jonathan and his wife Nadine and James and his wife Shoshanna; her grandchildren Max, Harrison, Laila, Benjamin, Benzion, Ezra, Jonah, Calev, Hillel, Ari, Dov and Talia; and her sister Jean.



Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, classical music and was an avid gardener. She was an active member of her local garden club for many years.



