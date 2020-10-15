Tanner Allen Murray, 23, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2020.



Born in Pittsfield on September 19, 1997, he was the son of Tracy Lefebvre Lindsey and the late Scott R. Murray, Sr.



Tanner played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Pittsfield throughout his childhood and was a 2016 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He previously worked as a sales associate at Marshall's Department Store in Lenox.



Tanner also loved spending time with family and friends. He was truly one-of-a-kind and touched the lives of countless people. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his kindness, compassion, loyalty, wit, charm, and style.



He is survived by his mother and step-father, Tracy and Brian Lindsey of Warren, RI; his brothers, Scott R. Murray, Jr. (Amy Ghera) of Franklin, MA, and Joshua Murray (Jamie Vogel) of Pittsfield; his nephews, Kyle and Cameron Murray of Franklin, MA; his paternal grandparents, Cathy and Mike Farrell of Pittsfield; his maternal grandmother, Rose Lefebvre of Pittsfield; his son, Royce Cruz Leon-Murray of Pittsfield; his girlfriend, Breeana Rodriguez and her son, Geno, of North Adams, MA as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Tanner will be held, SATURDAY, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, October 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brien Center in care of the funeral home.



