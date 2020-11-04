Tate R. Riva, 28, of 111A Main St., Canaan, CT passed on October 31, 2020 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous struggle against cancer. Tate was born February 15, 1992 in Great Barrington, MA son of Russell P. "Rusty" Riva of Canaan, CT and Catherine "Cathy" Bartow of Sheffield, MA.



Tate graduated from Mount Everett Regional High School in Sheffield, MA, and had earned some college credits. He worked as the Sales Manager at the Just Ask Rental Counter located in C.A. Lindell's & Sons in Canaan, CT. Tate was tech savvy. He was interested and well versed in everything electronic; from computers, phones, and all social media platforms. Tate also enjoyed music and was an avid fisherman. He also was a member of the Berkshire Homebrew Association.



Tate is survived by his mother and her long time companion Michael Martin of Sheffield, MA; his father Rusty Riva of Canaan, CT; his brother Samuel Riva of Sheffield, MA; two sisters Amanda Berry and her husband Richard of Ghent, NY and Jessica Harvey and her companion Daniel DeKleine of MA: two nieces Alexis and Lauren Berry both of Ghent, NY; two aunts Suzanne Riva of New Rochelle, NY and Margie and her husband Dale Smith of Southfield, MA. Tate is also survived by his paternal grandparents Russell J. "Teeter" and Caryl Riva of Lakeville, CT; and the love of his life Karley Deets of Lenox, MA.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the New Marlborough Cemetery Branch Rd., New Marlborough, MA 01244. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St., North Canaan, CT 06018. Memorial donations in Tate's memory may be made to the Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 Please earmark with: BWH Thoracic Cancer Research Fund.



