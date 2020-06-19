Teisha Marie O'Bryan, 49, of Pittsfield Road, Lenox, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.



Born in North Adams on November 1, 1970, the daughter of Dorothy Shaw O'Bryan and the late John W. O'Bryan, she attended Cheshire and Adams schools and was a graduate of Maria College School of Nursing in Albany.



Ms. O'Bryan was employed as a Registered Nurse for Albany County, New York.



Ms. O'Bryan is survived by her mother: Dorothy O'Bryan of Adams; four children: Cody M. Schwarzer of Upton, MA, Kyle J. Schwarzer of Lawrence, MA, Ciera H. Schwarzer of Lanesboro, and Alayna M. Schwarzer of Lanesboro; two brothers: Trevor P. O'Bryan of Adams, and Sean E. O'Bryan of Cheshire; a sister, Shelley L. O'Bryan of Florida, MA; her grandmother: Leona S. O'Bryan of Pittsfield; her former husband: Ralph A. Schwarzer of Lanesboro; and several nieces and nephews.



She was pre-deceased by her father, John W. O'Bryan, and her loving grandparents, Frank and Helen Shaw of Adams, MA.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Teisha Marie O'Bryan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lenox Food Pantry in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store