Ms. Teresa E. Reeves, 75, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on August 27, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Rosa Iri Ruscetta, she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Teresa worked as a unit assistant for Berkshire Medical Center for 20 years, up until her retirement in 2005.
She enjoyed the simplest things in life, especially everyone's company and conversations. She loved to walk, read, and do crossword puzzles. Much like her mother, Teresa enjoyed her soap operas, too. Also known by her family as Aunt Tessie and Mia, she was an unselfish woman who would do anything for anyone.
Besides her children, Darlene T. Reeves Williams (her partner, James) and Michelle L. Reeves Rivers (Steven), Teresa is survived by her two dear grandchildren, Peyton B. Williams and Paige M. Williams. She also leaves behind her sisters, Rita Wheaton and Gina Marchisio, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Teresa E. Reeves will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Unity Terrace at Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, with the Rev. Peter Naranjo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.