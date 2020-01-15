|
Mrs. Teresa M. Lynch Coleman-Searles, age 59, died peacefully Monday morning at her home, 60 Calumet St. Pittsfield, after a decade-long illness. Born in Pittsfield on Jan. 25, 1960, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Lynch.
Above all, Teresa shall be remembered for the care and devotion she gave to her family. She had three children, Mollie, Harrison and Madeline, to whom she devoted her life seeing them flourish. Teresa and her husband, Harrison L. Searles, Jr., celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past Nov. 24th. She also cherished the love and companionship of two golden retrievers, Abby and Jackson.
Teresa graduated Taconic High School in 1978 and attended BCC. She first worked at the Berkshire County ARC agency and then worked as a server, at the former Pete's Diner, Hermann Alexander's and Jimmy's Restaurant. She later worked as a School Bus Driver with the City of Pittsfield, retiring in 2009 with over 20 years of service.
Teresa enjoyed watching the cardinals, robins, and other birds that gathered at the bird feeders in the lilac trees outside of her home. During the summers, she also enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and Hampton Beach.
In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her three children Mollie R. Coleman of Raleigh, NC; Harrison L. Searles, III and wife, Elizabeth of Sterling, VA; and Madeline E. Searles of Pelham, MA; her brother, Shaun F. Lynch and wife Barbara; her sisters, Catherine C. Lynch and spouse Deborah Connor; Elizabeth Lynch and spouse Sandy Jakubowski; Ann M. Lynch and husband Jonathan Tyska, and Denise M. Lynch; sister-in-law Grace Daley; and brother-in-law, Ralph L. Searles and wife Barbara; many nieces and nephews; as well as her first husband James V. Coleman.
Teresa was predeceased by her sister Ruth M. Lynch; and by James T. Dodge, partner of her sister Denise.
A Memorial Mass shall be celebrated for the repose of Teresa's soul on Friday, Jan. 17th at 11:30 at St. Charles Church, Pittsfield. Rev. Peter A. Gregory will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the in Springfield in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020