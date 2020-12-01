Mrs. Teresa Krzysztof, 70, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Chorzow, Poland on September 16, 1950, the daughter of the late Jerzy Filipczyk and Magdalena Kurczyk, Teresa graduated from the Institute of Pedagogical Sciences at the University of Opole earning a Master's degree in Mathematics and Education. Teresa taught in Poland as a lead teacher in a model classroom observed by Medical and Education Professionals observing her unique methods of teaching. Upon moving to the United States in 1977, Teresa spent her career working at the Early Childhood Development Center and later at Berkshire Center for Families and Children, in the role of head teacher, site director and mentor to students from Miss Hall's School as well as local college students. Teresa was a passionate, extraordinary teacher of over 45 years, who possessed the rare gift of being able to care deeply, and was fiercely on the side of children who came from all backgrounds (including traumatized, and special needs children). Teresa was exceptionally unusual in being able to care for, nurture and help all children's inner light's shine! Anyone who knew her, knew she was a force to be reckoned with and had high expectations from all that worked for and with her. Music was so very important to Teresa that she made sure a piano was brought to the second floor of the old victorian building (now the Elizabeth Freeman center) so she could play and sing with her preschool class. Teresa was beloved by her students, and their families that she worked so hard for. Teresa was highly respected by other educators in the community and will be remembered as a staunch advocate for children in the community. Teresa retired from BCF in 2014 as Director of Crosby Preschool.
Besides being an educator, Teresa was an accomplished pianist and singer. In College she was the lead singer in a well known band that traveled throughout Poland. For the last 17 years, Teresa enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines International Barbershop Chorus. She loved the friendships she made and participating in competitions. Teresa lived a healthy and active lifestyle and enjoyed swimming, being outdoors, and traveling. Teresa loved the Berkshires, and her community, she enjoyed spending summers picnicing on the lawn of Tanglewood, Onota lake, and loved the theater. But her greatest joy in life was her family.
Besides her beloved husband of 45 years, Edward Krzysztof, whom she married on May 3, 1975, Teresa is survived by her mother, Magdalena Kurczyk as well as her children, Melisa Krzysztof and Diane Wright. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Madeline, Lucas, Ada, and Izzy and her siblings, Heinrich and Roman Filipczyk. Teresa was a bright and shining star, who was the definition of "Embracing life to its fullest"! She truly lived her life with profound meaning and purpose and was an amazing example to us all. She exuded happiness on a daily basis and we will miss her smile everyday. She will be missed more than words can say by all those who were blessed to have known her.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Teresa Krzysztof will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church celebrated by the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 3, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Jimmy Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
