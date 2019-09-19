|
|
Teresa M. (LaVigne) Malloy, 92 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday September 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born in North Adams, MA on September 14, 1927 daughter of John and Julia (Andrews) LaVigne. She attended local schools including the former St. Joseph's High School.
Teresa was primarily a homemaker and lived in Troy, NY for many years before returning to North Adams. She was a communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church. Teresa enjoyed swimming and trips to the casino.
She was the widow of John "Moxie" Malloy. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Eight brothers and sisters are deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Teresa Malloy are private. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019