Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Malloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa M. Malloy


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa M. Malloy Obituary
Teresa M. (LaVigne) Malloy, 92 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday September 17, 2019 at her home.

She was born in North Adams, MA on September 14, 1927 daughter of John and Julia (Andrews) LaVigne. She attended local schools including the former St. Joseph's High School.

Teresa was primarily a homemaker and lived in Troy, NY for many years before returning to North Adams. She was a communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church. Teresa enjoyed swimming and trips to the casino.

She was the widow of John "Moxie" Malloy. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Eight brothers and sisters are deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Teresa Malloy are private. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now