Terri E. Sisson, artist, formerly of Stockbridge, MA and Salisbury, CT, passed away on April 20 at Yale New Haven Hospital. The cause of death was Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in Fine Arts, Terri was a professional photographer, the manager of several art galleries, and the creator of LookFineArt, an arts consulting firm. Terri was 59, and is survived by her devoted husband, James Jaffe, with whom she recently moved to Deep River, CT, and many dear friends. Donations in her memory may be made to her beloved Tanglewood.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020