Theodore E. Sheldon, 71, of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 29, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by 3 sisters, Barbara Garfield of Pittsfield, Deborah Miller of Lee and Patricia Johnson of West Stockbridge, 1 niece, 5 nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
He worked at Sheffield Plastics for many years, was a member of the West Stockbridge Fire Dept and was on the Nascar pit crew of #33 Wade Cole.
Donations in his memory may be made to the West Stockbridge Fire Department through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020