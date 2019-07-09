|
ADAMS - Theodore Ralph Wesolowski, formerly of Adams passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Mississippi. Born in Adams on November 14, 1933 he was the son of the late Theodore John and Anna Rose Niedziela Wesolowski he attended Adams schools and was a 1951 graduate from the former Adams High School. Ted enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. His assignments included Bremerhaven, Germany; Kelly AFB, TX; Westover AFB, MA; RAF Mildenhall, England; Vietnam; Hickam AFB, HI; and Blytheville AFB, AR. His decorations include the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Ted retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1973 after more than twenty one years of service, and then had another long and distinguished career in the civil service. He valued the importance of learning and higher education, and received his Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science with highest honors in May of 1981 from Southwest Texas State University. He married Bessie Sue Becker on February 6, 1959 at the Randolph Air Force Base Chapel in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his son Matthew and his wife Shelley, daughter Nancy Vaille and her husband Kevin, son Adam and his wife Kristina, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sister Loryn Deane, and brother Frederick and his wife Ruth. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue, daughter Catherine, son Mark, brother Joe and his wife Marion, sister Alice Filip and her husband John, and brother-in-law Edward Deane. Ted was a devoted husband and father who always put family first. He will be remembered as a selfless man and friend to many. Ted spent much of his later years doing what he loved, reading and painting. Ted's life will be celebrated with a graveside service on Friday, July 12, 2019 at10 AM in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Adams, with the Rev. Mr. Gregory LaFreniere, Deacon of the Parish of St. John Paul II, officiating. The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 9, 2019