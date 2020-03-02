Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Gerwaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Gerwaski


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. Gerwaski Obituary
Theresa A. Gerwaski, 91, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 26, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on December 7, 1928 to the late Gilbert and Agnes Ring Cummings, and attended Pittsfield High School.

She married the late Edward Gerwaski Sr. on August 21, 1945. He predeceased her on July 8, 1987.

Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Gerwaski at one time worked as a housekeeper for Dr. Schiller.

She was a member of the Polish Falcons, the Mother's Guild of the former Holy Family Church and also was a communicant of St. Joseph Church.

Mrs. Gerwaski leaves behind her children, Sandra A. Wildman and partner Karen of NC, Richard J. Gerwaski of Indiana, James C. Gerwaski of Pittsfield, Judith M. Austin and husband Richard of Great Barrington, Joseph P. Gerwaski of Pittsfield, Tanya M. McClellan and husband Keith of Pittsfield, and Shannon M. Adams and husband Derek of Pittsfield. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Barbara Amuso and husband John of Pittsfield and Gilbert Cummings of Arizona, and her best friend, Betty Intelisano and her husband Mario. She also leaves three nieces and her God daughter, Sue Amuso. She was pre-deceased by her son Edward Gerwaski Jr. in 2003.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Club in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -