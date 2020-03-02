|
Theresa A. Gerwaski, 91, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 26, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsfield on December 7, 1928 to the late Gilbert and Agnes Ring Cummings, and attended Pittsfield High School.
She married the late Edward Gerwaski Sr. on August 21, 1945. He predeceased her on July 8, 1987.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Gerwaski at one time worked as a housekeeper for Dr. Schiller.
She was a member of the Polish Falcons, the Mother's Guild of the former Holy Family Church and also was a communicant of St. Joseph Church.
Mrs. Gerwaski leaves behind her children, Sandra A. Wildman and partner Karen of NC, Richard J. Gerwaski of Indiana, James C. Gerwaski of Pittsfield, Judith M. Austin and husband Richard of Great Barrington, Joseph P. Gerwaski of Pittsfield, Tanya M. McClellan and husband Keith of Pittsfield, and Shannon M. Adams and husband Derek of Pittsfield. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Barbara Amuso and husband John of Pittsfield and Gilbert Cummings of Arizona, and her best friend, Betty Intelisano and her husband Mario. She also leaves three nieces and her God daughter, Sue Amuso. She was pre-deceased by her son Edward Gerwaski Jr. in 2003.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Club in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020