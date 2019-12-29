|
Mrs. Theresa Belanger, 94, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winooski, VT, on May 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Arthur and Venerande Frenette Bourgault, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's Academy in Burlington, VT in 1944.
Theresa worked as an intake specialist for Berkshire Medical Center for 25 dedicated years.
Theresa was very active in her community. She was a member of the Golfing League at the GEAA in Pittsfield, as well as the St. Mary's Rosary Sodality. She also very much enjoyed playing cards at the senior center. Theresa was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield.
Besides her children, Susan Danahey (Michael), and Robert Belanger (Jane), Theresa is survived by her sisters, Priscilla Bourgault and Claire White. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Scott Belanger-Brown, Patrick Danahey, and Paul Belanger. Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband, Simeon Lawrence Belanger, whom she married on January 24, 1944.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Belanger will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Msgr. Michael Shershanovich officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. until 12: 30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019