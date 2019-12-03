|
Theresa C. Nowak, 72, of Adams, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in Adams on January 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Chester and Grace (Baker) Nowak.
She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, where she was also a member of the church choir and Rosary Sodality. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She loved going out to eat, socializing and dancing with friends at the Viking Pub in Adams, where she won many Halloween Costume contests. She liked to go mushrooming and long car rides with her father and sister Mary.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Gruszecki, with whom she made her home; her brother Chester J. Nowak, Jr., and his wife Sandra of Redding, CA; five nieces and nephews, Michael Nowak, Christine Rupprecht, Melissa Kent, Ellen Normoyle and Kristine Funk and several great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral will be held on Friday, December 6, at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Monesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Burns Institute, 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019