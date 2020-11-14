Theresa Dorothy Tooley, 68 of Pittsfield, MA passed away November 12, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.



Born in Pittsfield on December 21, 1951 to the late Frank and Theresa Pomerleau Latakas, she was a 1969 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She received her associate's degree in selective studies from Berkshire Community College in 1994.



Theresa worked at Berkshire Community College for over 25 years in administration, retiring in May 2020.



A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she was a member of the Girls Club Inc., and enjoyed swimming, gardening, writing and attending community events.



Theresa is survived by her daughters, Jody M. Tooley of Lee, MA, Cristy L. Wilson of Georgetown, KY, and Ashley A. Tooley and her companion Grady McMillian of Georgetown, KY; her brother, Mark E. Latakas of the state of Florida and her sister, Linda M. McGinnis of Pittsfield; four grandchildren, Samuel, Tyler, Kayleigh and Grady, Jr; as well as her nephew, Matthew Latakas and three nieces, Dawn Burdick, Amy Lawless and Jenna Bremner.



She was predeceased by her brother, Frank M. Latakas.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services Theresa will be held, WEDNESDAY, November 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Shriners Hospital in Springfield or to Brigham Women's Hospital, both in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



