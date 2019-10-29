|
Theresa Isca King, 68, of 208 Springside Avenue, Pittsfield, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Lexington, Virginia, on April 19, 1951, the daughter of Thessalonia Lee Mack, and the late William Mack, she was a Lexington High School graduate and later attended Berkshire Community College.
Mrs. King was first employed by General Electric Company where she was an inspector in its Ordnance Systems Division. She later went to work for Washington and Lee University in Virginia where she was Cafe Supervisor.
Mrs. King was a member of First Baptist Church in Lexington, VA and had been a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. She found great joy singing in church choirs. She was quite the softball player.
Her husband, Lonnie Wayne King, died June 19, 2003.
Mrs. King is survived by her mother, Thessalonia Mack of Lexington, Va.; her daughter, Anissa L. King with whom she made her home; her brother, William Mack, II., of Lexington, Va.; her grandchildren, Marcelle King, Asina King, Shantel King-Reynolds, Raja King, Kelsie Reynolds; her great grandchildren, Mateo and Mason Fox.
She was pre-deceased by her son, Aaron O. King, and a daughter, Terri A. Mack.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Theresa Isca King will be held WEDNESDAY, October 30, at 1:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019