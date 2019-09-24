|
Theresa L. Laframboise, peacefully passed into God's arms on September 21, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loved ones, after a well fought and courageous battled with Pancreatic Cancer.
During her journey she showed great strength, grace and a beautiful sense of humor.
Born December 23, 1965, Theresa was the youngest of six children of the late Theodore and Emily (DiFilippo) Laframboise.
Educated in Pittsfield Schools, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1983, where she excelled in girls' softball.
She went on to display her softball talent at AIC in Chicopee while obtaining her math degree. During that time, she assisted coach Buddy Pellerin for the PHS Girls Softball Team.
Continuing her love for softball, she went on to play for various co-ed softball teams in MA and CT.
Theresa had a fulfilling career in IT, working for great companies including Country Curtains, Atlas Copco and Alston Power, for over 30 years.
She loved spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed over the last three years, checking off trips on her bucket list including, Washington, DC; Niagara Falls; Las Vegas; and Nashville, to name a few.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include, her sister, Mary Louis (Charles) Smith of Pittsfield; her brothers, Joseph (Virginia) Laframboise of Beavercreek, OH, Francis Laframboise of Lakeland, FL and Edward (Connie) Laframboise of Flint, MI.
Nieces, Katie (Daniel) Goldsbury and their children, Elena, Alexander and Lily; and Tamara (Andrew) Barbosa and their children Rory and Charlotte (Charlie), whom she loved dearly like they were her own children/grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her beloved "kids with paws", Jasper and Leilah, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Theresa was predeceased by her mother, father, brother Theodore (Teddy) Laframboise and her other "kids with paws", Brandy and Belle.
Her family would like to gratefully acknowledge the dedicated Doctors, Nurses, and support staff at Cooley Dickinson Cancer Center/Hospice Care and at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center (Lunder 9 Unit), for all the love and care given to Theresa during her long journey... A sincere Thank You to Everyone!!
FUNERAL NOTICE: In accordance with Theresa's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, THURSDAY, September 26, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or the MSPCA, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
"For all of us you gave your best. Now the time has come for you to rest. You've earned your sleep. Your love in our hearts we'll eternally keep."
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019