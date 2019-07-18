|
|
Theresa Marie (Charron) Law Robert, 93 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Boston, MA on September 14, 1925 daughter of William G. and Evelyn (Tanguay) Charron. She attended the former Holy Family School.
Theresa first worked at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning and later worked at Mt. Greylock Bowl.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was the oldest member of the Greylock Community Club.
Theresa enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Waubeeka Springs Golf Links. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues. Above all, Theresa was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her first husband was William H. Law who died on March 26, 1975. They were married on November 11, 1943. She was the widow of Wilfrid Normand "Norm" Robert who died on January 17, 2019. They were married on September 28, 1979 in the former Incarnation Church.
Survivors include one daughter- Jennifer T. Girard and her husband, Donald of North Adams and two sons- Kenneth W. Law and his wife, Marikka of The Woodlands, Texas and Gordon P. Law and his wife, Jennifer of Temecula, CA. She also leaves eleven grandchildren including Daniela Warmuth, Kathryn Lee, Ashley Shearer, Drew and Bryce Law, Angela Duda, Amy McDonald, Christina, Lindsey and Nathan Girard and Emily Hinkell; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one sister- Phyllis Therrien of MI; and her stepchildren- Laura C. Clune of North Adams, Mary B. Robert of Adams, Lawrence M. Robert of Shaftsbury, VT, Denise Bragdon of Lynn Haven, FL, and Constance P. Tatro of North Adams; sixteen step grandchildren; fourteen step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters Nancy Goss and Janice Law; one step daughter- Eileen Lincourt; and two great grandchildren Mia and Dustin Girard
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Theresa Law Robert will be celebrated Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Sunday from 2-5 PM. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019