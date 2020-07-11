Mrs. Theresa Layden, 96, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie Roberston Amuso, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942.
While Theresa worked for GE Ordnance Systems for a few years and was as an inserter for the Berkshire Eagle after her retirement, her primary focus was her family, who brought her such joy and happiness.
She was a talented craftswoman who had a myriad of crafting hobbies. Of those, Theresa especially enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and crocheting. She was kind, compassionate, and always put the needs of others before her own.
Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Layden, whom she married on May 3, 1947 at Mount Carmel Church. John passed away in 2008. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Layden (Mary) and Michael Layden (Alice) with whom she made her home, as well as her daughter, Jean Martin (David). She leaves behind her brothers, David, Mert and John Amuso, and her sister, Diana Cormier. Theresa is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel, Eric, Ryan, Stephanie, Michael, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Lindsey, her great-grandchildren, Shelby, Emily, Evelyn, Colin, Jennah, Kiersten, and Lincoln, as well as her great-great grandchildren, Aubriella and Jasmine. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Mark, and James Amuso.
Theresa's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, and a special thank you to Cathy MacPhail, for their kindness and compassion throughout this difficult time.
Funeral Notice:
A private funeral service with the family of Mrs. Theresa Layden will be held on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. A Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. For all who wish to view the service through a live webcast, please reach out to the Dwyer Funeral Home by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.