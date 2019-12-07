|
|
Theresa L. (Pisano) Morocco, 96 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on January 10, 1923 daughter of Alphonso and Genevieve (Canale) Pisano. She attended Drury High School. Theresa was last employed by Waverly Fabrics in Adams. Before that, she worked at Sprague Electric Co. and Clark Biscuit. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Theresa was devoted to her family and enjoyed cooking.
She was the widow of Raymond J. Morocco who died on November 20, 1997. They were married on July 3, 1948. Survivors include one son- James W. Morocco and his companion, Carolyn Larabee of North Adams and one grandson- James D. Morocco and his wife Jamie of East Bridgewater, MA. She also leaves two grandchildren- Evan and Arianna; three step grandchildren including Taylor, Ethan and Samantha Sheldon; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers including Josephine Collins, Philomena Guerino, Jennie Melito, Dominick Pisano and Anthony and Vincent Pisano who were both killed during World War II. Theresa's family would like to thank the staff at Williamstown Commons dementia unit for the excellent care that was given.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Theresa Morocco will be celebrated Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Thursday from 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 7, 2019