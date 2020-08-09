Theresa Pauline Piche Houldsworth, 89, died peacefully due to Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born on June 19, 1931, daughter to the late Paul Piche and Alice Renaud Piche. On August 4, 1950, she eloped with her sweetheart, Charles "Gordy" Houldsworth, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. She attended local schools and graduated from the Pittsfield Vocational Licensed Nurse program. She also worked as a Parent Advocate for Head Start. Theresa's true calling, however, was that of Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, God Mother and Friend. She loved her family and friends and her outgoing, cheerful personality made it easy for her to be a close friend to many, many wonderful people.
Theresa's favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren. They spent their childhood summers with her swimming, fishing, and off on Grand Ma Ma adventures. She adored them and they adored her.
Theresa held a lifelong interest in learning. She frequently signed up for classes in subjects ranging from Line dancing and photography to Real Estate and stained glass. She and Gordon enjoyed hosting Family/Friend picnics at their home in Richmond. They also appreciated wintertime in Naples, Florida where they shared their little piece of paradise with many.
Animals of all kinds always held a special place in Theresa's heart. Growing up her children thoroughly enjoyed sharing the home with dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, horses and even monkeys. How many moms bring home a monkey? She also loved music of most any genre, teaching herself to play the piano and guitar.
Theresa loved to laugh. She LOVED to laugh. She could find humor in almost anything. She wrote humorous poems and frequently sent funny cards. She kept every card ever sent to her in scrap books so she could enjoy them again and again.
Theresa enjoyed life to its fullest, always seeing the good in people, generous to a fault. Unwilling to miss a moment, she set her alarm for a sunrise or a cool moon. She will be greatly missed by many.
Theresa is survived by sons John (Sandy) of Naples, FL, Richard (Amanda) of West Stockbridge, daughters Sandy (David) of Washington, Holly Ketchum of Pittsfield, 6 grandchildren, Jonathan, Jesse and Hilary Houldsworth and Christy, Jason and Katy Cormier, and 4 great grandchildren.
Theresa was predeceased by husband Gordon, a grand daughter, Angela Houldsworth, brother Robert Piche, sister, Doris James and son-in-law David "Doc" Ketchum.
The family would like to thank the staff of Melbourne Assisted Living for the compassionate care that was shown to Theresa and family.
Funeral Notice:
A Celebration of Life and reception for Theresa P. Houldsworth will be held outside in the Unity Terrace at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St, Pittsfield, MA, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. For all who would like to view a live webcast of the service, please contact the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home by Friday morning, August 21, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave remembrances and condolences.