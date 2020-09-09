1/1
Theresa Phaneuf
1934 - 2020
Theresa Phyllis (Bergeron) Phaneuf, 86 of North Adams, MA died Saturday September 5, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on August 6, 1934, a daughter of George Wilfred and Telly Albina (Bourrie) Bergeron. She attended Notre Dame Parochial School and St. Joseph's High School.

Theresa worked at Sprague Electric Co. for 44 years until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister at the former Notre Dame Church. Theresa was a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Berkshire Retirees and was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She designed and made wedding cakes and many other crafts.

She was the widow of Bernard Edward Phaneuf who died on January 23, 2008. They were married on September 27, 1952. Survivors include two daughters- Gloria (Richard) Hiser and Carol (Michael) Sunn, both of North Adams and two sons- Robert (Theresa) Phaneuf and David (Kathy) Phaneuf, both of North Adams. She also leaves seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; one sister- Lucille Duda of Windsor, MA and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister and three brothers including Alice, Edward, Paul and Lawrence.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Theresa Phaneuf will be celebrated Thursday September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours are private for family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
