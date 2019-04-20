|
Theresa Pill, 93 formerly of Pittsfield, died April 19, 2019. Born June 5, 1925 in New York City, she was the daughter of David and Bessie (Levinson) Goldenberg. Educated in New York City schools until the 10th grade, Theresa moved to Pittsfield in 1941 and was a 1943 graduate of Pittsfield High School. A Navy Veteran of WW2, Theresa served at Oakland Naval Hospital in California. After the war, she attended and graduated from Berkshire Business College on the GI Bill.
Theresa worked a long and productive career. First in the Transformer Dept. of GE, then as the executive secretary to Nathan George Horwitt (inventor of the Movado watch among other things), To Sid Sisselman at the Coat Factory, at Knesset Israel and the Jewish Community Center before starting two businesses: Theresa Pill Home Supply, where she plied the back roads of the Berkshire hill towns selling various household items, yard goods, toys, and supplies to farm families in the days before Amazon. Fearless on the roads, she would aim her big station wagons where she wanted to go and plow through any road in any weather. She later started The Heirloom Shoppe, an antiques store located first on Tyler St in Pittsfield then later in Gt Barrington. Theresa developed a specialty in lamps of all kinds and dolls.
Theresa was an avid reader, an excellent cook, decorated cakes with a creative flair that led others to request cakes for their occasions, loved history and crossword puzzles; was a devoted friend, wife, mother, aunt, sister, and grandmother - and when she took on a job or task, she took it on in earnest. Her politics were liberal, she was a feminist before feminism was a term, and never let being told that she was a woman stand in the way of her forging forward. She lived her values and beliefs every day, and was a force of nature in her own right. She loved her bling, the hair dresser appointments and prided herself on always being well dressed.
Married to the love of her life, Israel B. Pill, on November 20, 1955 until his passing in 1999, they had three children: Samuel J. Pill (deceased), David Pill of Pittsfield and Shari M. Kane of Beverly MA. She leaves two grandsons, Ian Kane and Joshua Pill, and her former daughter in law Sharon Sheppard of Newburyport MA and former son-in law, John Kane of Rowley MA. She also leaves a niece Susan Raskin (Mark) and nephew, Phil Goldenberg (Sue) both in Florida. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Jerome Goldenberg and sister in law, Mimi Goldenberg.
Theresa loved life, loved people, and loved being in the mix of a group of people. Compassionate and generous, she believed that sharing and caring for those around her - offering food, advice, or anything else she could offer was the reason we are on this earth. Family, friends and God were the priorities of her life and she felt grateful to have been able to share whatever she could share.
Shari and David are also grateful to the people who made the last few years of her life as pleasurable as they could be. This includes staff at Melbourne Place, Pine Hill at Kimball Farms, and especially the kindness of the staff at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center, as well as HospiceCare of the Berkshires. Your compassion and understanding have been appreciated by us on a daily basis. As her memory dimmed and her health declined, you helped keep her spirit bright as the world around her grew smaller.
Funeral Notice: Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Rd. at 1PM, Pittsfield MA with burial to take place at the Knesset Israel Cemetery, 484 Pecks Rd., Pittsfield. A meal of consolation will follow the burial back at the synagogue. Due to the Passover holiday, instead of the traditional shiva, the family will be receiving condolences after the 7:00 PM minyan on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Knesset Israel synagogue, 16 Colt Rd., Pittsfield MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KI Cemetery Gate fund in care of Flynn-Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 20, 2019