Theresa Marie (Rotolo) Racette, 85 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on December 29, 1933 daughter of Vincenzo and Giuseppina (Naso) Rotolo. She attended local schools and graduated from the Drury High School with the class of 1951.
Theresa first worked at the former Sprague Electric Co. and was last employed in the office at McCann Technical High School until her retirement in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge #704. Theresa was a volunteer with the Spitzer Center and Northern Berkshire Community Action. She was an active member of the Drury Class of 1951 and took part in their reunions, monthly luncheons and out of town trips.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-six years, John Carlton Racette, whom she married on August 1, 1953 in St. Anthony of Padua Church; one daughter- Sharyn Armitage and her husband David and two sons- David J. Racette and his wife, Alice and Jack Racette and his wife, Michelle all of North Adams. She also leaves six grandchildren including Jacob Racette, Justin Racette, Collin Racette, Reece Racette, Danielle Racette and Molly Racette; three great grandchildren including Leros, Tulsi, and Jasmine and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Skalski and Nancy Whalen and two brothers- Joseph Rotolo and Frank Rotolo.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Theresa Racette will be celebrated Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Thursday from 4:30 to 7:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Central and Western Mass. or the Patients Activities Fund at Williamstown Commons in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019