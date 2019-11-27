|
Theresa "Terry" Foley, 64, of Pittsfield, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center on October 24, 2019, after battling a long illness. Terry had a zest for life and a "never say die" approach to everything she did.
Born on December 11, 1955, Terry was a survivor of Belchertown State School. Upon leaving, Terry lived independently for quite some time until making the decision to move in with the caregiver through Nonotuck Resource Associates.
Terry loved shopping, going out to eat, traveling and animals. She was a kind-hearted soul who was willing to help anyone. Terry also loved children and getting out into the community. The last year of her life was what she characterized as the "very best" due to being able to reside with her best friend and confidante, Deena Winnerowski. Terry was considered a family member in Deena's home and she was close to all of Deena's family, and had a special connection with the family dog, Loki.
Terry was awarded the "Dream Award" through the Department of Developmental Services for overcoming obstacles in her life and her positive attitude, despite being given grave odds for survival. With this award, she was able to fulfill her life-long dream of vacationing on Cape Cod.
Terry was predeceased by her mother, Anna Mae Therrien Foley and her father, Robert Foley as well as her brother, Peter Foley. She leaves behind, her brother Robert Foley, in Arizona and her devoted caregiver and best friend, Deena Winnerowski as well as Deena's loving and devoted family members.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Terry on December 5, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 from 11-2 pm. All who knew her are welcome to attend.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019