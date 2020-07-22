1/1
Therese C. Cote
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Therese Cecile Cote, 92 of Pittsfield, MA, died July 17, 2020 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility. She had been living in the family homestead since her birth. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 2, 1927, she was the daughter of Marie Dina Pichette and Fred Jean Cote.

She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, class of 1945 and received her R.N. from St. Luke's School of Nursing; her B.A. degree from St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME and her Master's in Human Technology from the American International College in Springfield, MA.

She was an active member of the former Notre Dame Church, served on its Parish Council as President and was a member of St. Anne's Guild. Now as a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she is a member of the Rosary Sodality and an "associate" of the Daughter's of the Holy Spirit in Putnam, CT.

Her 38 year career in nursing was with General Electric Company, retiring as Supervisor of Nurses. She served as a member of the National Red Cross Disaster Teams, did field work and was part of the Mental Health Team responding to disasters across the country.

Family was foremost in her life, especially her youngest brother, Abbie, who was born with Downs Syndrome. The bond that was developed between them was beyond words. She volunteered for the Special Olympics at both summer and winter games held in the Berkshires.

She loved music, winning the International Barbershop Quartette Competition in 1969 as part of the "Pinker-Tones", with her two sisters and a dear friend.

For years, children in the neighborhood knew her has the "Lollipop Lady." She loved Mozart, gardening, bringing communion to the elderly, parades, fireworks, and above all, ice cream, any flavor, anytime, anywhere.

She is survived by her brother, Alfred Cote of Pittsfield and was dearly cherished by family and friends, especially several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who all brought great job to her life. She is predeceased by her siblings, Eva M. Cote, George R. Cote, Adele L. Ostrander, Julie M. Beals, Oliver J. Cote, Cecile Keyes Mix, and Albert C. Cote.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, THURSDAY, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, con-celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor, Administrator and Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. In accordance with her wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church or to a charity of your choice in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
May Therese smile and laughter always brighten the days ahead. My condolences.
Matthew Pictrowski
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers To all the Cote,s family..
Annie & Frank Juda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved