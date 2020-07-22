Therese Cecile Cote, 92 of Pittsfield, MA, died July 17, 2020 at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility. She had been living in the family homestead since her birth. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 2, 1927, she was the daughter of Marie Dina Pichette and Fred Jean Cote.
She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, class of 1945 and received her R.N. from St. Luke's School of Nursing; her B.A. degree from St. Joseph's College in Standish, ME and her Master's in Human Technology from the American International College in Springfield, MA.
She was an active member of the former Notre Dame Church, served on its Parish Council as President and was a member of St. Anne's Guild. Now as a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she is a member of the Rosary Sodality and an "associate" of the Daughter's of the Holy Spirit in Putnam, CT.
Her 38 year career in nursing was with General Electric Company, retiring as Supervisor of Nurses. She served as a member of the National Red Cross Disaster Teams, did field work and was part of the Mental Health Team responding to disasters across the country.
Family was foremost in her life, especially her youngest brother, Abbie, who was born with Downs Syndrome. The bond that was developed between them was beyond words. She volunteered for the Special Olympics at both summer and winter games held in the Berkshires.
She loved music, winning the International Barbershop Quartette Competition in 1969 as part of the "Pinker-Tones", with her two sisters and a dear friend.
For years, children in the neighborhood knew her has the "Lollipop Lady." She loved Mozart, gardening, bringing communion to the elderly, parades, fireworks, and above all, ice cream, any flavor, anytime, anywhere.
She is survived by her brother, Alfred Cote of Pittsfield and was dearly cherished by family and friends, especially several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who all brought great job to her life. She is predeceased by her siblings, Eva M. Cote, George R. Cote, Adele L. Ostrander, Julie M. Beals, Oliver J. Cote, Cecile Keyes Mix, and Albert C. Cote.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, THURSDAY, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, con-celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor, Administrator and Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. In accordance with her wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church or to a charity of your choice
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME.