|
|
Therese Rosemary Clark of Bennington, Vermont passed away on January 25, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center after bravely fighting an extended illness. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on February 21,1931 to the late Allen Darwin Clark and Alice Mary (Mulligan) Clark and resided for many years in Pownal and Bennington, Vermont. She graduated from Williamstown High School and from Saint Joseph Business College in Bennington.
Therese was First employed as an executive secretary at the Cushman Co. She was last employed for many years as an assistant ophthalmology specialist in Bennington. She was a member of the Saint Anne Society at Sacred Heart-St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. She especially enjoyed travel within the United States and toured many countries around the world.
She is survived by her sister Florence Anna Clark Caron of Newtown, CT, nieces Julie Ann Danaher of Williamstown, MA, Lisa M. Danaher Kelly of Fayetteville, GA, Melinda Caron DeCusati of Cornelius, NC and nephews Robert A. Danaher of Waitsfield, VT, Darryl F. Danaher of Yorba Linda, CA and Steven Caron of Katy, Tx. Therese was predeceased by her sister Alice Irene Danaher, brother Allen D. Clark Jr., niece Rosemary A. Danaher and nephews Allen E. Danaher and Ronald J. Caron Jr.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington VT. at 11am. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. are in care of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020