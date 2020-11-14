Mr. Thomas A. Desormeaux, 69, of Adams, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Hancock, MA, on June 19, 1951, the son of the late Jules and Lucy Cameron Desormeaux.
He worked as a welder for many years at Morrison Berkshire Inc.
Tom enjoyed gardening, cooking, woodworking, fishing and nature. He has taught more than a few people how to cook and loved to have the family together for a good meal. Tom was known for his willfulness and honesty- you never had to guess what he was thinking. He loved sharing stories and passing on his wisdom. Make sure you plant your tomatoes six feet apart and don't let their leaves touch the ground!
Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife, Katherine LaFrance, whom he married on July 5th, 1969. Katherine passed away in 2017. He is survived by his three children, Kerry Arigoni (Anthony), Thomas Desormeaux (Tammy) and Yvette Desormeaux. He leaves behind his brother David, his wife Lorette, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Thomas was predeceased by two of his brothers, Robert Desormeaux of Tennessee, and Armand Desormeaux of New Jersey.
Funeral Notice:
A private celebration of life will be held for Mr. Thomas A. Desormeaux. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.