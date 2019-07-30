Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Livsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Livsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Livsey Obituary
Mr. Thomas A. Livsey, 72, of Adams, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home due to complications of Parkinson's disease for the last 34 years.

He was born in Adams on May 12, 1947, son of the late Donald Livsey and Marion (Waterman) Livsey Rathbun. He attended schools in Adams and then graduated from the Charles H. McCann Technical High School where he had taken up a love for electronics.

Mr. Livsey was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in Vietnam for a year with the United States Army. He received his Honorable Discharge on September 5, 1968.

Mr. Livsey worked in the naval ordnance division of General Electric Co., Pittsfield for 23 years until retiring.

He enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for fishing, hunting and riding dirt bikes and motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Diana (Desanty), whom he married on March 16, 1968; two sons, Thomas A. Livsey, Jr., and Mark Livsey and his wife Marlo; three sisters, Cheryl Golka, Nancy Cardimino and her husband Dave and Sandy Livsey and her husband Mike; four grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth, Joshua and Aaron; two great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Stevie and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Ronald John Livsey and by his brother Brian Livsey.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Western & Central Massachusetts for their care and compassion. Also a special thanks to Rebecca, Linda, Dominic and Terri and his Aide Amanda.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1st, at 11:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams, will officiate.

Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.

Calling hours are Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now