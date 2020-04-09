|
|
Thomas Alan Clairmont, 54, of North Adams, died on Monday April 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Thomas was born in North Adams, MA on March 12, 1966, a son of the late Edward Stuart and Gloria June (Coon) Clairmont. He attended school in North Adams. Thomas attended Adult Day Health.
Thomas was predeceased by his sister Susan Sherman. He leaves behind his siblings Bonnie Protz, Barbara Clairmont, Carol Clairmont, Edward S. Clairmont and Robert Clairmont; his brother in law, Ron Sherman as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his close friend and former shared living care giver, through Nonotuck Resource Associates, David Costa, his close friend and guardian, Tammy Laurent, housemates and staff at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral home service for Thomas will take place at the later date with burial to follow in Southview Cemetery. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020