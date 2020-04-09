Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clairmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alan Clairmont


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Alan Clairmont Obituary
Thomas Alan Clairmont, 54, of North Adams, died on Monday April 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Thomas was born in North Adams, MA on March 12, 1966, a son of the late Edward Stuart and Gloria June (Coon) Clairmont. He attended school in North Adams. Thomas attended Adult Day Health.

Thomas was predeceased by his sister Susan Sherman. He leaves behind his siblings Bonnie Protz, Barbara Clairmont, Carol Clairmont, Edward S. Clairmont and Robert Clairmont; his brother in law, Ron Sherman as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his close friend and former shared living care giver, through Nonotuck Resource Associates, David Costa, his close friend and guardian, Tammy Laurent, housemates and staff at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral home service for Thomas will take place at the later date with burial to follow in Southview Cemetery. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -