Mr. Thomas Andrew Heggie Sr., 74 formerly of North Adams, MA and Bennington, VT passed away peacefully at his home in Omaha on Friday June 12, 2020. He was a beloved husband , wonderful father and loving grandfather. The son of Norman F. and Blanche (Crofts) Heggie Sr., he was born in North Adams on September 29, 1945. He was a graduate of Drury High School and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Tom was a truck driver throughout his life and had worked for United Parcel Service, Modern Dairy, Crescent Creamery and retired from Priority Express. He enjoyed following NASCAR, attending Navy reunions, he was very active and dedicated to his church- the First Baptist Church of North Adams. In later years he became quite involved with Bennington Project Independence.
He leaves his wife Evelyn Louise (Hathaway) Heggie, daughters Melanie Shartrand of Omaha, Andrea Burdick of Bennington and Stacey Shartrand of Bennington, a son Thomas A. Heggie Jr. of Adams, MA, a brother Norman Heggie Jr., many grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health situation, church services and Military Honors will be postponed until a later date at the First Baptist Church of North Adams. Memorial gifts may be made to B.P.I. (Bennington Project Independence) in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.To send personal condolences to the family please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
He leaves his wife Evelyn Louise (Hathaway) Heggie, daughters Melanie Shartrand of Omaha, Andrea Burdick of Bennington and Stacey Shartrand of Bennington, a son Thomas A. Heggie Jr. of Adams, MA, a brother Norman Heggie Jr., many grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health situation, church services and Military Honors will be postponed until a later date at the First Baptist Church of North Adams. Memorial gifts may be made to B.P.I. (Bennington Project Independence) in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.To send personal condolences to the family please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.