|
|
Thomas Arthur Martin, 80 of North Adams died on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in North Adams, MA on June 30, 1938 a son of the late Thomas C. and Delima (Gelinas) Martin. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School.
Tom was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and was a foreman for McCarthy Construction and Landscaping. He later worked for Graves & Windmill Equipment as a Salesman. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
Thomas was proud of his wife Cynthia at Quadland's Flowers & Gifts. He loved the outdoors and he is going up to Heaven to meet his beloved dogs.
Thomas leaves his wife, Cynthia Ann (DeMastrie) Martin whom he married on October 6, 1962. He also leaves his daughter Lisa Gaudreau and her husband Peter of Ludlow, MA, and his son Jeffrey Martin and his wife Sharon of North Adams, MA. He also leaves two grandchildren, Katilyn Navarrette and her husband, John; and Lindsay Gionfriddo and her husband, Joseph. He also leaves two sisters, Claire Gamari and Sheila Starr and brothers, Gary S. Martin and Glenn M. Martin and many nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Sundra Baker.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Thomas Martin will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours are Thursday from 10:30AM-12:30 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019