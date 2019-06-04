|
|
Thomas Arthur Pilling, 79 of Stamford, VT died Friday May 31, 2019 at Bay State Medical Center.
He was born in North Adams, MA on July 17, 1939 son of Joseph and Della J. (Syruck) Pilling. He graduated from the Drury High School.
Tom was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1957 to 1960.
He was last employed by Morrison Berkshire and before that Hunter Machine Co. where he worked for over 50 years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. John Bosco Church. Tom was well-known for making deep-sea fishing poles and other crafts including chef's cutting boards, chess and cribbage boards. He enjoyed deep-sea fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sandra B. (Lesure) Pilling whom he married on September 21, 1963 and his son, Gordon J. Pilling of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves three grandchildren including Amanda, Michael and Katlyn; a great granddaughter- Alana; and nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Shelly Pilling; his son, William Pilling and his brother, Raymond Pilling.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Thomas Pilling will be Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019