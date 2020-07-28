1/1
Thomas "Marty" Clark
1928 - 2020
Thomas M. (Marty) Clark, died peacefully surrounded by his family July 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

Marty was born in Tyringham to Wilbur S. and Carrie L. McCarthy Clark on June 25, 1928. He was the fifth of eight children. He was educated in local schools.

He entered the U.S. Army on November 2, 1950 and saw action in the battle of Heartbreak Ridge. He was honorably discharged on August 20, 1952.

He was a logger for much of his life. He was the animal control officer for many of the Southern Berkshire County towns. He officially retired at the age of eighty eight.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children: Ann M. Clark of Pittsfield, Suzan L. (Michael) McCauley of Tyringham, Thomas M. Clark (Marie) of Great Barrington and Tracy E. (Peter) Hadsell of Sandisfield with whom he shared his home, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves his special friends Mike Carlotto, Billy Carr and his card playing "Angels" Chrissy Bragdon, Janey Longerato, and Marlene Morris.

Marty was predeceased by his wife, Joan E. Bradway Clark and his seven siblings, Duffy, Frank, Jim, Don, Cliff, Robert Clark and Betty Smith.

Calling hours for Marty will be held at the Kelly Funeral Home, Main Street Lee on Wednesday from 4-6 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Tyringham Union Church on Thursday, July 30th at 10 AM. Burial With full military honors will follow At the Tyringham Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Tyringham Union Church or the Berkshire Humane Society in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
