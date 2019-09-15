|
Thomas Edward Andrews, Jr., 47, of Dalton, MA, passed away September 12, 2019 at his home.
Born in Pittsfield on January 26, 1972, the son of Thomas E. Andrews Sr., and Linda Kowchuk Andrews.
A 1990 graduate of Taconic High School, Thomas was the Fleet Manager at County Ambulance. He married his wife, the former Megan C. Gordon on November 20, 1999.
Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Kylie J. Andrews and her significant other Matthew Salvatore of Dalton, and Sydney E. Andrews of Dalton; parents, Thomas E. Andrews, Sr., and Linda Andrews of Pittsfield; mother and father in-law, Kristin and Brian Gordon, of Dalton; brothers, Brian K. Andrews and wife Melissa of Pittsfield, Kevin W. Andrews and significant other, Lynn of Hinsdale; sister, Cynthia M. Tristany and husband Michael of Lanesboro; grandson Colton J. Salvatore; and many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019