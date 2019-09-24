|
|
Thomas E. Andrus 92, of Monterey, MA, died Friday September 20, 2019 peacefully at home .
Funeral services for Thomas E. Andrus who died September 20, will be held on Saturday September 28, at Our Lady of the Valley Church, Sheffield, at 10:00 AM with the Reverend Peter Naranjo, officiating. Burial will follow in Corshire Cemetery, Monterey. Family will receive friends on Friday September 27, from 4-6 PM at the Birches-Roy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests that expressions of sympathy in Tom's memory may be made to either Hospice Care in the Berkshires or to Our Lady of the Valley Building Fund both in care of the funeral home at 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019