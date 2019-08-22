|
|
Thomas E. Brophy, 62, of Fairfield, OH, formerly of Dalton, died Tuesday, August 13, after a short illness. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 24, 1957, son of Matthew J. Brophy and Sarah (O'Melia) Brophy.
He grew up in Dalton, graduating from Wahconah in 1975 as a top scholar and class president. He went on to Notre Dame University on a full ROTC scholarship. He was a winner of the Marshall Award for outstanding performance for a senior ROTC Cadet and received a Regular Army (RA) commission. He entered the US Army on May 20, 1979 as a 2nd LT in the Finance Corps at Fort Bragg, NC. He was honorably discharged on March 1, 1984, attaining the rank of Captain. Tom worked for General Electric Company for 33 years, in many locations both in the US and also Mexico, where he met his former wife.
He was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle to his family. Despite the family being widely spread, Tom managed to be there at each and every family event. He also never lost his love of his home town, naming his beloved canine companion, Dalton.
Tom is survived by his son, David A. Brophy, daughter, Sarah N. Brophy and his former wife, Sofia Valdivia, all of Fairfield, OH; his mother, Sara "Peg" Brophy of Lenox, MA; his brother, Jim (Mary Lou) Brophy of Boynton Beach, FL; his four sisters, Kathy (Dennis) Lane of Dalton, MA, Lynn (John) Devine of Portland, ME, Peggy Sedgwick (Mike Organ) of Evansville, IN, and Jacky Brophy (Lenny Wheeler) of Bracey, VA. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, including his godchildren, Beth and MaryEllen, and cousins too numerous to count. He is also survived by his uncle, Lawrence (Barbara) O'Melia. He was predeceased by his Dad in 1997.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Brophy will be held, MONDAY, August 26, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, SUNDAY, August 25, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Agnes Church, or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, of Fairfield, OH, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019