Thomas E. Williams, 68, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on December 21, 1950 to the late Edward and Ann Nixon Williams.
A graduate of Pittsfield High School, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from University of Buffalo.
Thomas worked as a professional golfer, having taught golf instruction at Roland Stafford Golf School for 40 years. He was also Head Golf Pro at Cranwell.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ann Nixon Williams; and is survived by his uncle, Joseph Williams of Pittsfield and aunts, Carol Dickhout of Pittsfield and Patricia Tooley of West Springfield.
Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019