Thomas Eugene Betit, 90, formerly of Pittsfield, Mass and Essex Road Daytona Beach, FL died Thursday, April 18, 2019 peacefully at home with his loving daughter by his side. Born in Bennington, VT on December 21, 1928, the son of Albert and Bertha Betit.
He was a fleet supervisor for Petricca Industries for most of his life until he started his own business T&M Trucking Repair with his beloved wife. After 15 years of being in business they retired to Daytona Beach, FL.
He enjoyed antique cars, walking on the beach, playing guitar in a band called "Thru the years", and taking rides around Pontoosuc Lake in the summer with a boat full of friends/family and a nice cold beer.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary E. Betit whom he was married to for 60 years and his brother Robert Betit. Tom is survived by two sons, Gerald T. Betit of Memphis and James Betit (Debbie Jo) of Pittsfield; daughter, Debbie Laureyns of Daytona Beach; Brother Donald Betit of Pittsfield. Four Grandchildren Jaime Traversa, Jacqueline Betit-Harrington of Pittsfield, Ryan Laureyns and Kaci Eckenrode (Tom) of Daytona Beach and five great grandchildren, Vanessa and Logan Traversa, Brooke and Alex Harrington and Liam "Willy T" Eckenrode.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Thomas Eugene Betit will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bernier, Pastor. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at Dwyer Funeral Home, prior to the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Memory of Tom Betit may be made to the Danny Albano Memorial Foundation. Checks may be made payable to Donna Albano in care of Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019