Thomas F. Carey Obituary
Thomas Carey, 71, of Pittsfield, passed away on May 25, 2019. Tom leaves behind his cousins, friends, and caregivers.

Services will be held Wed., June 5th at 1pm at Dery Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in W. Stockbridge. Calling hours will precede the service from 12-1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Berkshire County Arc in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 2, 2019
