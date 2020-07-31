Mr. Thomas F. Galloway, age 89, a lifelong resident of Pittsfield passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.Born in Pittsfield on April 15, 1931, he was a son of the late Harold Galloway and Frances (Grace) Daniels. Mr. Galloway was a 1951 graduate of Pittsfield High School and then joined the US Army in March of 1952. He served in the Korean War and earned the rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged on March 5, 1954 and at which point returned home to Pittsfield. He spent much of his adult life working as a laborer and was employed by Cramer Construction Company, Berkshire County Mosquito Control and Dettinger Lumber Company. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Galloway worked for the Berkshire County Court House.Most recently, he was living at Devonshire Estates in Lenox where he made so many dear friends among both the staff and the other residents. He loved fishing, gardening, spending time with family and enjoyed his car rides.Thomas is survived by his sister, Linda Lou Clark of Riverview, FL, his niece, Heather Gaghan and her husband Tom of Torrington, CT, and his nephew, Donald Clark and his wife Angela of Oak Grove , MO. He also leaves three great nieces, Amanda, Arabella and Lauren and one great nephew, Mason. Mr. Galloway's family would also like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Richard Jones for his weekly visits with Thomas and the incredible friendship he brought him.SERVICES: A graveside service with Military Honors for Mr. Galloway will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM the Cheshire Cemetery- Old Section.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201