Thomas F. Marshall, 76, of Kissimmee, FL passed away November 18, after a brief illness.



A former resident of Pittsfield, MA, he was born April 29, 1944 to George and Marie (Lavigne) Marshall. He was a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph's High School.



In Pittsfield he worked 26 years in the General Electric as a Planner/Methods Technician. He was also the president of the local union IUE 254.



He and his wife, Wanda (Benlien) celebrated 55 years of marriage in April. They moved to Kissimmee, FL in 1993. He worked for Johnson Control until retiring in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and being with family and friends.



Besides his wife, he leaves a son in Florida, Tomas J. (wife Egle) a son in Georgia, Stephen J. (partner Glenda) and a daughter in Arizona, Deborah J. McDaniel (husband Charles). Also grandchildren: Leandra (Jason) in VA, Tony, Timothy and Joseph, in MA. Taylor (fiancé Tyler), Lyndon in GA, Isabella in AZ and Johnie in FL. Great grandchildren: Audrey, Rockwell, Madelyn, James and Rose.



He also leaves two sisters, Jane Emerson (Phil) in FL and Ellen Lantz (Fred) in MA and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to restrictions, there will not be a service but a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience.



