1/1
Thomas H. Finnegan Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Finnegan Sr. the son of Henry "Ted" Finnegan and Dorothy Donovan Finnegan died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Mr. Finnegan was born on January 3, 1949 attended St. Mary's school and graduated from Lee High School in 1967. Upon graduating high school Mr. Finnegan joined the United States Marine Corps. Tom married his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Mitchell on July 26, 1969.

Tom was an employee of Mead Specialty Papers for over 20 years. Tom and Jeanne loved bringing their kids to Maine every summer. Mr. Finnegan was an avid fisherman in his younger years and owned his own snowmobile business for several years. As Tom and Jeanne grew older, they still enjoyed Maine, having gone there just last week, but also, enjoyed visiting South Carolina.

Tom leaves behind his wife Jeanne and three children, Thomas Jr. (wife Lauren), Susan Olds (husband Ralph), and Jennifer Wilkinson (husband Todd).

In addition, Mr. Finnegan leaves behind 7 grandchildren that he adored, Katelyn and Devyn Olds, Patrick, Shannon, and Maeve Finnegan, and Tucker and Owen Wilkinson. Mr. Finnegan is also survived by his older sister Eleanor Bartini.

Tom is predeceased by his brother Edward Finnegan, and two sisters, Margaret Beckwith, and Rita Pierce.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 8th from 1 to 4PM at the home Susan and Ralph Olds at 9 Paul Drive in Lee. For those who are comfortable please stop by to share your memories of Tom.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved