Thomas H. Finnegan Sr. the son of Henry "Ted" Finnegan and Dorothy Donovan Finnegan died on Tuesday after a brief illness.
Mr. Finnegan was born on January 3, 1949 attended St. Mary's school and graduated from Lee High School in 1967. Upon graduating high school Mr. Finnegan joined the United States Marine Corps. Tom married his wife of 51 years, Jeanne Mitchell on July 26, 1969.
Tom was an employee of Mead Specialty Papers for over 20 years. Tom and Jeanne loved bringing their kids to Maine every summer. Mr. Finnegan was an avid fisherman in his younger years and owned his own snowmobile business for several years. As Tom and Jeanne grew older, they still enjoyed Maine, having gone there just last week, but also, enjoyed visiting South Carolina.
Tom leaves behind his wife Jeanne and three children, Thomas Jr. (wife Lauren), Susan Olds (husband Ralph), and Jennifer Wilkinson (husband Todd).
In addition, Mr. Finnegan leaves behind 7 grandchildren that he adored, Katelyn and Devyn Olds, Patrick, Shannon, and Maeve Finnegan, and Tucker and Owen Wilkinson. Mr. Finnegan is also survived by his older sister Eleanor Bartini.
Tom is predeceased by his brother Edward Finnegan, and two sisters, Margaret Beckwith, and Rita Pierce.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 8th from 1 to 4PM at the home Susan and Ralph Olds at 9 Paul Drive in Lee. For those who are comfortable please stop by to share your memories of Tom.
