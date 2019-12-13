Home

Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
More Obituaries for Thomas Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Martin Sr.

Thomas H. Martin Sr. Obituary
Thomas H. Martin Sr., 79 of Housatonic died Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Funeral Services for Thomas H. Martin Sr. will be held on Monday December 16, at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Family will receive friends on Monday December 16 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. For full obit go to birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019
